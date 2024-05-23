CBAM risks hampering power decarbonisation in UK and Balkan countries, energy traders say

Nick Ferris

The design of the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) risks creating a counter-productive impact on EU electricity decarbonisation, a key policy official at Europe’s energy traders association told a conference on Wednesday.