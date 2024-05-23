CBAM > CBAM risks hampering power decarbonisation in UK and Balkan countries, energy traders say

CBAM risks hampering power decarbonisation in UK and Balkan countries, energy traders say

Published 06:52 on May 23, 2024  /  Last updated at 06:52 on May 23, 2024  / Nick Ferris /  CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, International, UK ETS

The design of the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) risks creating a counter-productive impact on EU electricity decarbonisation, a key policy official at Europe’s energy traders association told a conference on Wednesday.
The design of the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) risks creating a counter-productive impact on EU electricity decarbonisation, a key policy official at Europe’s energy traders association told a conference on Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.