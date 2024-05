ARB offset issuance retreats from YtD highs, DEBs-tagged units pick up

Published 00:15 on May 23, 2024 / Last updated at 00:15 on May 23, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US

California regulator ARB issued compliance-grade offsets tagged with direct environmental benefits (DEBs) to the state after a two-period hiatus, but the overall distribution fell from the highs reached two weeks earlier.