South Korea should consider additional carbon trading scheme for regions, researchers say

Published 09:33 on May 22, 2024 / Last updated at 09:33 on May 22, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, South Korea

South Korea should consider more policy arrangements for domestic cities to utilise carbon market mechanisms, such as the creation of a regional carbon trading framework, to drive down emissions from the urban sector, researchers have suggested.