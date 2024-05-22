Proponents steam ahead to submit ACCU method proposals by July deadline, conference hears
Published 06:53 on May 22, 2024 / Last updated at 08:52 on May 22, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
Market participants are scrambling to submit methods to develop Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) to the government’s interim process, as Canberra itself is still finalising methods that have been in the works for a long time.
Market participants are scrambling to submit methods to develop Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) to the government’s interim process, as Canberra itself is still finalising methods that have been in the works for a long time.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.