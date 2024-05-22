Australian Repair Market to launch in January with a single method, official says

Australia will release the first Nature Repair Market methodology in January, a government official said Wednesday, officially kicking off the world’s first government-regulated voluntary biodiversity credit market.

The Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment, and Water (DCCEEW) assistant secretary for biodiversity markets, Laura Higgins, told the Carbon Market Institute’s Carbon Farming Industry Forum in Cairns the first methodology under the NRM is expected at the beginning of next year, though even “one method will take time”.

The NRM was legislated last December, but a number of details are yet to be finalised before the market can start, with the release of project methodologies to underpin and guide activities a major one.

“We’ll keep telling you, we’ll keep you informed. But it will be slower, we’ll need time to get it right. And we’ll need time to get it better,” Higgins said.

She would not be drawn on what the methodology will be, but did say that First Nations sovereignty and consultation would be an intrinsic part of it.

A committee must first be formed that can advise the minister, before the methodology can be debuted. There will also be a government tender process for settling further details regarding the scheme, due in the next financial year, which begins on July 1.

“We have established a biodiversity assessment expert reference panel which is providing the department with advice on developing the biodiversity assessment instrument [and] consulting on some of the rules in the next month or so as well,” Higgins said.

“Consultation is essential and the government is committed to consulting on the establishment of the market,” Higgins said.

At a keynote the prior day, Professor Karen Hussey, who chairs the Emissions Reduction Assurance Committee (ERAC), an independent body within the larger DCCEEW, noted there are 17 methodologies within the wider carbon market scheme, all of which were developed with great time and effort, and yet many are barely used with few proponents.

Higgins said her department had held one-on-one sessions with developers to better understand what they were looking for.

“It is about understanding the individual needs of the landholders and providing information to them so they can make decisions that work for them,” she told the conference

The government held a number of workshops last year on various methodologies and general market approaches, such as a combined carbon and biodiversity approach that was made available across some regions.

LEANING IN

At the same panel session, Heather Campbell, CEO of project developer Greening Australia, noted there was hesitancy across the market as landholders could feel sceptical of investors while corporate investors were worried of being accused of ‘greenwashing’, something that has gone beyond a slur to an act that can be pursued by Australia’s corporate regulators.

“We should just lean into the fact that it’s going to be messy. It’s not going to be perfect,” Campbell said.

“We know that we can get the habitat and [biodiversity gains] will come, and that’s super exciting. What I’m really excited about is the potential to bring the market to bear to help us to scale that,” she said.

However, the market will need the backing of the government, both in terms of policy and some financial signals and backing, panellists said. Philanthropy too, will play a role.

Jen Barwick, national climate and nature coordinator with the Pew Charitable Trust, told a separate panel discussion she “cautiously welcomed” the government’s announcement, but added there needed to be focus on non-markets based policies to scale up nature repair as well.

“I’m not 100% convinced that markets are our only opportunity to leverage private finance and leverage philanthropic funding,” she said.

Increasing private land conservation tenures and investing in Australia’s natural preserve systems were examples she raised as potential non-market examples.

“There’s already existing opportunities to do this. We’re cautious about putting all our eggs in the market basket.”

Michael Cornish, policy lead at the Australian Land Conservation Alliance, said there were two methods he would like to see prioritised.

“Some sort of broad-based restoration method that does landscape scale restoration across most biomes would be critical,” he said.

“The other one that’s particularly important for a number of our members is a permanent protection method, because they are very focussed on this ’30 by 30′ goal. In order to attract that philanthropy, especially international philanthropy, they need to be able to guarantee we’re putting as much protection on this land as possible,” he said.

Barwick agreed, adding that a habitat restoration method would also be important.

By Helen Clark and Mark Tilly – news@carbon-pulse.com

