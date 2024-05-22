Green policies take back seat in EU leadership debate

Published 09:25 on May 22, 2024 / Last updated at 09:25 on May 22, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, International

A debate on Tuesday among lead contenders for the post of European Commission President made little room for green considerations, with discussions focusing mostly on defence spending and the need to protect Europe’s interests in the face of China's aggressive economic policies.