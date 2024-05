Investor group teams up to finance nature-based carbon removal project in Panama

Published 10:15 on May 22, 2024 / Last updated at 10:15 on May 22, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Americas, Canada, International, Nature-based, South & Central, US, Voluntary

A group of investors has partnered to finance a reforestation project in Panama aiming to restore 10,000 hectares of degraded tropical forests and generate over 3 million carbon removal credits.