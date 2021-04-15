Singapore imports first carbon neutral LNG cargo

Published 09:21 on April 15, 2021 / Last updated at 09:21 on April 15, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Singapore-based trader Pavilion Energy has imported its first cargo of carbon offset-backed LNG, which will be sold on to its downstream customers in the country, the company announced Thursday.