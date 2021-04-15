Asia Pacific > Singapore imports first carbon neutral LNG cargo

Singapore imports first carbon neutral LNG cargo

Published 09:21 on April 15, 2021  /  Last updated at 09:21 on April 15, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Other APAC, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Singapore-based trader Pavilion Energy has imported its first cargo of carbon offset-backed LNG, which will be sold on to its downstream customers in the country, the company announced Thursday.

Singapore-based trader Pavilion Energy has imported its first cargo of carbon offset-backed LNG, which will be sold on to its downstream customers in the country, the company announced Thursday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software