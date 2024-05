Failing to modernise grid will massively set back EU on climate targets -industry

Published 13:50 on May 22, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi

Failure to modernise the power grid could lead the EU to miss its climate targets by over 30% and jeopardise energy security, the European electricity industry association has warned.