Shell, C-Quest ink deal to generate 60 mln VERs from African cookstoves

US-based offset developer C-Quest Capital on Tuesday announced it signed an agreement with oil major Shell to fund the generation of more than 60 million verified emission reductions (VERs) from cookstoves in Africa, with even more supply set to emerge.