Shell, C-Quest ink deal to generate 60 mln VERs from African cookstoves
Published 22:42 on April 14, 2021 / Last updated at 22:42 on April 14, 2021 / Africa, Australia, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
US-based offset developer C-Quest Capital on Tuesday announced it signed an agreement with oil major Shell to fund the generation of more than 60 million verified emission reductions (VERs) from cookstoves in Africa, with even more supply set to emerge.
