Over 50% of the world’s mangrove ecosystems at risk of collapse by 2050, IUCN says

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) released Wednesday its first-ever assessment of the world’s mangrove ecosystems, showing that more than half of them are at risk of collapse by 2050.

According to the results, more than 50% of the mangrove ecosystems assessed are classified as either vulnerable, endangered, or critically endangered, with the ‘endangered’ and ‘critically endangered’ categories representing nearly 20% of the amount.

The report was carried out using the IUCN Red List of Ecosystems, a global standard for measuring the health of ecosystems, and focused on 36 different regions.

Mangrove ecosystems cover about 150,000 square kilometres of the world’s coasts and are considered vital in providing essential goods and services to local communities and in reducing the impact of climate change.

“The first global assessment of mangrove ecosystems gives key guidance that highlights the urgent need for coordinated conservation of mangroves – crucial habitats for millions in vulnerable communities worldwide,” said Grethel Aguilar, director general at IUCN.

“The assessment’s findings will help us work together to restore the mangrove forests that we have lost and protect the ones we still have.”

DRIVERS AND AFTERMATHS

Traditionally, the main drivers of mangroves loss include deforestation, urban development, pollution, and dam construction.

Today, climate change poses an additional and growing threat to these ecosystems, IUCN said, causing an increase in sea level rise and more frequent severe storms.

The impact of sea level rise on mangrove ecosystems will vary by region, with the coasts of Northwest Atlantic, North Indian Ocean, Red Sea, South China Sea, and Gulf of Aden expected to be particularly severely affected.

“Under business as usual, 25% of the global mangrove area is predicted to be submerged in the next 50 years,” the assessment said, projecting that “33% of the world’s mangrove ecosystem provinces will be severely affected by sea level rise.”

Without significant changes by 2050, climate change and sea level rise will lead to the loss of protection for 2.1 million lives exposed to coastal flooding.

“Mangrove ecosystems are exceptional in their ability to provide essential services to people, including coastal disaster risk reduction, carbon storage and sequestration, and support for fisheries,” said Angela Andrade, chair of IUCN’s commission on ecosystem management.

Mangroves loss will also result in the leak of 8 billion tonnes of carbon, whose storage is currently valued at a minimum of $13 billion at prices in the voluntary carbon market, the report said.

“The Red List of Ecosystems provides clear pathways on how we can reverse mangroves loss and protect these delicate ecosystems for the future, helping in turn to safeguard biodiversity, tackle the effects of climate change and support the realisation of the Global Biodiversity Framework,” said Andrade.

