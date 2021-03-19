EMEA > EU Market: EUAs sink to one-week low, notch 2.1% weekly dip despite new record

EU Market: EUAs sink to one-week low, notch 2.1% weekly dip despite new record

Published 19:48 on March 19, 2021  /  Last updated at 21:30 on March 19, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EU carbon prices slipped to a one-week low near €41 on Friday, as speculators took profits following another fresh all-time high, wider markets fell, and European power generation margins worsened.

