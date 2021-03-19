EU Market: EUAs sink to one-week low, notch 2.1% weekly dip despite new record
Published 19:48 on March 19, 2021 / Last updated at 21:30 on March 19, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU carbon prices slipped to a one-week low near €41 on Friday, as speculators took profits following another fresh all-time high, wider markets fell, and European power generation margins worsened.
EU carbon prices slipped to a one-week low near €41 on Friday, as speculators took profits following another fresh all-time high, wider markets fell, and European power generation margins worsened.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.