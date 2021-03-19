High EU carbon prices slowing down Poland’s energy transition, PGE warns
Published 15:50 on March 19, 2021 / Last updated at 15:51 on March 19, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Higher EU carbon allowance prices risk putting coal-relying Polish energy companies in even further debt and derailing their investments in renewables, an official from the country's largest utility said Friday.
Higher EU carbon allowance prices risk putting coal-relying Polish energy companies in even further debt and derailing their investments in renewables, an official from the country’s largest utility said Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.