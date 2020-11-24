EU Market: EUAs break through technical resistance as markets react to Biden transition
Published 18:18 on November 24, 2020 / Last updated at 18:18 on November 24, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU carbon allowances rose for the third straight session on Tuesday as bullish sentiment about a smooth transition of presidential power in the US lifted wider markets, with an upcoming supply drought also helping EUAs bust through a technical ceiling to notch their highest close in two months.
EU carbon allowances rose for the third straight session on Tuesday as bullish sentiment about a smooth transition of presidential power in the US lifted wider markets, with an upcoming supply drought also helping EUAs bust through a technical ceiling to notch their highest close in two months.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.