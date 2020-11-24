EU Market: EUAs break through technical resistance as markets react to Biden transition

Published 18:18 on November 24, 2020 / Last updated at 18:18 on November 24, 2020

EU carbon allowances rose for the third straight session on Tuesday as bullish sentiment about a smooth transition of presidential power in the US lifted wider markets, with an upcoming supply drought also helping EUAs bust through a technical ceiling to notch their highest close in two months.