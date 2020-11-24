Americas > Utility Enel to cut CO2 by nearly a third over next 3 years, plans earlier coal phaseout

Utility Enel to cut CO2 by nearly a third over next 3 years, plans earlier coal phaseout

Published 13:37 on November 24, 2020  /  Last updated at 13:37 on November 24, 2020  /  Americas, EMEA, EU ETS, South & Central  /  No Comments

Italy-based utility Enel unveiled plans on Tuesday to cut its emissions by 30% over the next three years and to bring forward its coal phaseout date by three years to 2027.

Italy-based utility Enel unveiled plans on Tuesday to cut its emissions by 30% over the next three years and to bring forward its coal phaseout date by three years to 2027.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software