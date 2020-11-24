RFS Market: RIN prices slide in holiday-shortened week

Published 17:36 on November 24, 2020 / Last updated at 19:08 on November 24, 2020

US biofuel credit (RIN) values fell towards a three-week low on Tuesday, while biofuel and agriculture groups called on a federal court to force the EPA to address an improper waiver given out under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) several years ago.