RFS Market: RIN prices slide in holiday-shortened week
Published 17:36 on November 24, 2020 / Last updated at 19:08 on November 24, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
US biofuel credit (RIN) values fell towards a three-week low on Tuesday, while biofuel and agriculture groups called on a federal court to force the EPA to address an improper waiver given out under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) several years ago.
