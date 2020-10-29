EMEA > Statkraft sees jump in gas power output amid improved margins

Statkraft sees jump in gas power output amid improved margins

Published 13:04 on October 29, 2020  /  Last updated at 13:04 on October 29, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Norway’s utility Statkraft has seen its ETS-covered gas power generation rise 39% over the first nine months of 2020 amid improved profitability, the company said in quarterly results on Thursday.

Norway’s utility Statkraft has seen its ETS-covered gas power generation rise 39% over the first nine months of 2020 amid improved profitability, the company said in quarterly results on Thursday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software