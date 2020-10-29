EU lawmakers demand more global efforts to cut shipping emissions ahead of key meeting

Published 14:14 on October 29, 2020 / Last updated at 14:14 on October 29, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping / No Comments

MEPs in the European Parliament's influential environment committee are not convinced by the deal on global shipping emissions struck last week at the UN's International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and want the European Commission to push for more stringent measures at a meeting in November.