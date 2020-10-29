EU kicks off process to align carbon market with higher 2030 emissions goal
Published 11:51 on October 29, 2020 / Last updated at 12:49 on October 29, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The European Commission’s work on reforming the bloc’s carbon market will put a strong emphasis on adding shipping and adjusting the MSR, according to documents the EU executive published on Thursday.
The European Commission’s work on reforming the bloc’s carbon market will put a strong emphasis on adding shipping and adjusting the MSR, according to documents the EU executive published on Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.