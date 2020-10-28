EU Midday Market Briefing
Published 14:54 on October 28, 2020 / Last updated at 15:06 on October 28, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs fell to a new four-month low just above €23 on Wednesday after buyers struggled to absorb the bumper UK auction and wider financial markets tumbled on worsening coronavirus prospects.
