EU Midday Market Briefing

Published 14:54 on October 28, 2020  /  Last updated at 15:06 on October 28, 2020

EUAs fell to a new four-month low just above €23 on Wednesday after buyers struggled to absorb the bumper UK auction and wider financial markets tumbled on worsening coronavirus prospects.

