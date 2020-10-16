Financial entities and emitters add to California carbon positions this week

Published 21:58 on October 16, 2020 / Last updated at 21:58 on October 16, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Speculators and compliance entities both increased their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings this week as prices increased on the secondary market, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed Friday.