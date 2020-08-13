NA Markets: RGGI finds more compliance support, California prices inch up ahead of Q3 sale

Published 23:10 on August 13, 2020 / Last updated at 00:17 on August 14, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

RGGI allowance (RGA) prices rose on additional secondary market compliance buying this week, as California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values nudged higher ahead of the Aug. 18 WCI auction.