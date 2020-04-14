CARBON PULSE CONVERSATIONS 002: ClearBlue Markets

Published 19:10 on April 14, 2020 / Last updated at 19:10 on April 14, 2020 / Americas, Canada, Conversations, US, Views / No Comments

In the second episode of our new coronavirus-era podcast, Carbon Pulse speaks with Toronto-based analysts and consultants ClearBlue Markets about the pandemic's effects on the WCI cap-and-trade programme and Canadian carbon pricing systems.