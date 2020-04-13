Speculators cut their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings for a fourth straight week amid further volatile trading as compliance entities grew their position, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed Friday.
Financial participants trim California carbon position amid further price drops
