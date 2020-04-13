Financial participants trim California carbon position amid further price drops

Speculators cut California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings for a fourth straight week amid further volatile trading, with compliance entities growing their position, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed Friday.