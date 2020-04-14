LCFS Market: California prices rise following PG&E sale

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) prices have bounced back after utility Pacific Gas & Electric’s (PG&E) credit auction last week, though national and state-level fuel data still suggest bearish near-term fundamentals for the transportation sector programme.