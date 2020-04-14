PJM estimates greater COVID-19 power impacts after accounting for weather

Published 20:35 on April 14, 2020 / Last updated at 20:39 on April 14, 2020

US regional grid operator PJM has seen significant reductions in peak and total power demand as a result of the widening COVID-19 pandemic, likely cutting CO2 obligations from RGGI-covered electricity generators in the Mid-Atlantic.