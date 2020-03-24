EU Market: EUAs rebound 8% as virus-hit markets warm to stimulus plans

Published 19:31 on March 24, 2020 / Last updated at 20:50 on March 24, 2020

EUAs climbed by more than a euro to briefly top €17 on Tuesday, rising further from the previous session's 22-month low in line with wider market optimism about a slowdown in new coronavirus cases in some countries and the effect of government stimulus measures.