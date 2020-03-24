Emissions trading expands globally on more climate ambition -report

Emissions trading systems covered just under 9% of the world’s total GHG emissions in 2020, increasing their global coverage as climate ambition grows and governments consider net zero emission targets, a report published on Tuesday found.