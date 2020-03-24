Africa > CORSIA offset recommendations run counter to feedback on CDM and China’s CCERs, comments show

Published 22:07 on March 24, 2020  /  Last updated at 00:13 on March 25, 2020  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, China's Offset Market, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Middle East, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

ICAO should not have unconditionally accepted the CDM or China’s GHG Voluntary Emission Reduction Program to supply the pilot phase of its global aviation offset system CORSIA due to environmental integrity concerns and a lack of transparency in their applications, according to public comments released Monday.

