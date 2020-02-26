California divvies out 277k offsets, reduces invalidation on 1 mln

Published 21:56 on February 26, 2020 / Last updated at 22:21 on February 26, 2020

California regulator ARB granted 276,600 new offsets this week in the lowest issuance so far this year, while it cut the invalidation period on more than a million additional credits, according to data published Wednesday.