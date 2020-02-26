UPDATE – Q1 WCI auction reverses years-long trend with above market clearance

Published 21:07 on February 26, 2020

The first California-Quebec sale of 2020 settled above the secondary market for the first time in three years, as increased demand coupled with lower volume on offer buoyed prices, according to results released Wednesday afternoon.