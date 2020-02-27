RFS Market: RIN prices slide as EPA still reviewing biofuel waiver ruling

Published 22:01 on February 27, 2020 / Last updated at 22:50 on February 27, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

US biofuel credit (RIN) prices fell from new highs on Thursday after the EPA said it has not yet decided how it will address a court decision that questioned the agency’s issuance of compliance waivers under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).