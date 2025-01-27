INTERVIEW: Small ‘obligated parties’ in Brazil’s compliance market disproportionately burdened, gear up to fight
Published 20:55 on January 27, 2025 / Last updated at 20:55 on January 27, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Nature-based, RINs & LCFS, South & Central, Voluntary
Brazil’s biofuels-based RenovaBio compliance carbon market is once again at the centre of controversy with the introduction of stricter penalties for fuel distributors that violate its ‘CBio’ credit purchase targets – which already placed smaller fuel distributors at a competitive disadvantage, according to a Brazilian RenovaBio researcher, sparking litigation.
Brazil’s biofuels-based RenovaBio compliance carbon market is once again at the centre of controversy with the introduction of stricter penalties for fuel distributors that violate its ‘CBio’ credit purchase targets – which already placed smaller fuel distributors at a competitive disadvantage, according to a Brazilian RenovaBio researcher, sparking litigation.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.