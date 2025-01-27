Maryland court dismisses two climate lawsuits against fossil fuel companies
Published 21:39 on January 27, 2025 / Last updated at 21:39 on January 27, 2025 / Allison Gacad / Americas, US
The city of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County in Maryland had their respective lawsuits against several oil giants dismissed on Thursday, setting back the municipalities’ efforts to recover alleged damages they claimed were caused by the fossil fuel industry.
The city of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County in Maryland had their respective lawsuits against several oil giants dismissed on Thursday, setting back the municipalities’ efforts to recover alleged damages they claimed were caused by the fossil fuel industry.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.