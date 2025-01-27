Americas > Maryland court dismisses two climate lawsuits against fossil fuel companies

Maryland court dismisses two climate lawsuits against fossil fuel companies

Published 21:39 on January 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 21:39 on January 27, 2025  / /  Americas, US

The city of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County in Maryland had their respective lawsuits against several oil giants dismissed on Thursday, setting back the municipalities’ efforts to recover alleged damages they claimed were caused by the fossil fuel industry.
