Africa > Egypt lays out afforestation plans in support of national initiative -media

Egypt lays out afforestation plans in support of national initiative -media

Published 19:57 on January 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 19:57 on January 27, 2025  / /  Africa, EMEA, Middle East, Nature-based, Voluntary

Egypt’s ministry of environment on Sunday launched a guide in support of national afforestation goals that also include a mitigation component, local media reported.
Egypt’s ministry of environment on Sunday launched a guide in support of national afforestation goals that also include a mitigation component, local media reported.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.