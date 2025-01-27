Stockholm Exergi wins €1.7 bln Swedish BECCS auction
Published 12:24 on January 27, 2025 / Last updated at 12:24 on January 27, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, Voluntary
Stockholm Exergi will receive over SEK 20 billion (€1.74 bln) from a reverse government auction for its Stockholm biomass co-generation plant, which aims to become the EU's first running on bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS), the company announced on Monday.
