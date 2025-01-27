Americas > French research institute launches deforestation mapping tool for carbon credits in Global South

French research institute launches deforestation mapping tool for carbon credits in Global South

A France-based agronomic research agency has introduced a free software tool to help countries in the Global South map deforestation risks and meet REDD+ carbon credit certification requirements.
