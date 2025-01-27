EXCLUSIVE: ICVCM now expects CCP decision on cookstove carbon methodologies by end of March
Published 11:47 on January 27, 2025 / Last updated at 11:47 on January 27, 2025 / Nick Ferris / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Voluntary
The Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) now expects the decision on which cookstove methodologies will qualify for its Core Carbon Principles (CCP) quality label to be published by the end of March, several months after initially planned.
