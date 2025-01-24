North American Clean Fuels Markets: Price stability erodes in LCFS
Published 04:27 on January 24, 2025 / Last updated at 04:27 on January 24, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US
California's Low Carbon Fuels Standard (LCFS), which started the year on a stable footing, faltered after regulator ARB detailed potential headwinds to the approval of programme updates last week, while the new US administration's executive action on year-round E15 use also raised questions about impacts on the scheme.
California's Low Carbon Fuels Standard (LCFS), which started the year on a stable footing, faltered after regulator ARB detailed potential headwinds to the approval of programme updates last week, while the new US administration's executive action on year-round E15 use also raised questions about impacts on the scheme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.