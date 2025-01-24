Americas > Carbon industry mourns passing of former CIX CEO

Carbon industry mourns passing of former CIX CEO

Published 05:40 on January 24, 2025

Mikkel Larsen, the former CEO of Singapore carbon market trading platform Climate Impact X, passed away suddenly on Thursday, at the age of 50, the company confirmed to Carbon Pulse Friday.
Mikkel Larsen, the former CEO of Singapore carbon market trading platform Climate Impact X, passed away suddenly on Thursday, at the age of 50, the company confirmed to Carbon Pulse Friday.


