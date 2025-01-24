WCI Markets: CCAs still shaky over ARB’s bungled rulemaking

Published 01:50 on January 24, 2025 / Last updated at 01:50 on January 24, 2025 / Joan Pinto, Bijeta Lamichhane and Chris Ward / Americas, Canada, US

Weakness and volatility extended for a second week in California Carbon Allowances (CCA) in the secondary market in the aftermath of ARB's bungled delay to rulemaking, while traders ratcheted up further dated Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) purchases.