Americas > WCI Markets: CCAs still shaky over ARB’s bungled rulemaking

WCI Markets: CCAs still shaky over ARB’s bungled rulemaking

Published 01:50 on January 24, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:50 on January 24, 2025  / , and /  Americas, Canada, US

Weakness and volatility extended for a second week in California Carbon Allowances (CCA) in the secondary market in the aftermath of ARB's bungled delay to rulemaking, while traders ratcheted up further dated Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) purchases.
Weakness and volatility extended for a second week in California Carbon Allowances (CCA) in the secondary market in the aftermath of ARB's bungled delay to rulemaking, while traders ratcheted up further dated Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) purchases.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.