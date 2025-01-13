Euro Markets: EUAs, European energy markets climb on one-two punch of geopolitical headlines

Published 17:15 on January 13, 2025 / Last updated at 17:45 on January 13, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon and energy prices jumped Monday morning on weekend reports that Ukrainian forces had targeted facilities on the Turkstream gas pipeline, the only remaining route for gas being shipped from Russia to Europe, and later on news that 10 EU states were calling for stiffer sanctions against Russian gas and LNG imports.