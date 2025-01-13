Americas > Buyers seek higher quality carbon credits, as market sees marginal boost in annual retirements -report

Buyers seek higher quality carbon credits, as market sees marginal boost in annual retirements -report

Published 17:10 on January 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:10 on January 13, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

The voluntary carbon market saw marginally higher retirements in 2024, when taking into account newer registries, amid an underlying shift towards higher quality credits from buyers, according to new analysis of credit retirements published on Monday.
