South Pole founders to launch new advisory firm for climate startups
Published 17:33 on January 13, 2025 / Last updated at 17:33 on January 13, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, Bavardage, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
Four South Pole co-founders, including former CEO Renat Heuberger, are set to launch an advisory firm later this month that will focus on scaling sustainability startups, they announced in a statement on the company's new website.
Four South Pole co-founders, including former CEO Renat Heuberger, are set to launch an advisory firm later this month that will focus on scaling sustainability startups, they announced in a statement on the company's new website.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.