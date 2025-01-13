Americas > South Pole founders to launch new advisory firm for climate startups

South Pole founders to launch new advisory firm for climate startups

Published 17:33 on January 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:33 on January 13, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Bavardage, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Four South Pole co-founders, including former CEO Renat Heuberger, are set to launch an advisory firm later this month that will focus on scaling sustainability startups, they announced in a statement on the company's new website.
Four South Pole co-founders, including former CEO Renat Heuberger, are set to launch an advisory firm later this month that will focus on scaling sustainability startups, they announced in a statement on the company's new website.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.