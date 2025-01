ACX Brasil handles $16 mln, nearly 4 mln carbon credits in first six months -media

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



The Brazilian subsidiary of international carbon exchange ACX, created through a partnership struck last year with Brazil’s B3 stock exchange, handled around R$100 million ($16 mln) in transactions involving nearly 4 mln tonnes of CO2 in its first six months of operation, according to local media.