ACX Brasil handles $16 mln, nearly 4 mln carbon credits in first six months -media
Published 17:28 on January 13, 2025 / Last updated at 17:28 on January 13, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, South & Central, Voluntary
The Brazilian subsidiary of international carbon exchange ACX, created through a partnership struck last year with Brazil’s B3 stock exchange, handled around R$100 million ($16 mln) in transactions involving nearly 4 mln tonnes of CO2 in its first six months of operation, according to local media.
