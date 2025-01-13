Americas > ACX Brasil handles $16 mln, nearly 4 mln carbon credits in first six months -media

Published 17:28 on January 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:28 on January 13, 2025  / /  Americas, South & Central, Voluntary

The Brazilian subsidiary of international carbon exchange ACX, created through a partnership struck last year with Brazil’s B3 stock exchange, handled around R$100 million ($16 mln) in transactions involving nearly 4 mln tonnes of CO2 in its first six months of operation, according to local media.
