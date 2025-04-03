North American Clean Fuels Markets: Evolving regulatory, political landscape drives credit price shifts

Published 02:29 on April 3, 2025 / Last updated at 02:29 on April 3, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane, Chris Ward and Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US

California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values decreased heading into April amid regulatory silence while Washington’s Clean Fuel Standard (WCFS) units rose to year-to-date highs supported by progress on a legislative effort to strengthen the scheme, as recent political developments continued to weigh on North American clean fuels markets.