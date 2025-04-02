ECS25: EU’s “fantastic” CRCF at risk of over-regulation, warns project developer
Published 18:32 on April 2, 2025 / Last updated at 18:48 on April 2, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
The EU’s Carbon Removal and Carbon Farming (CRCF) regulation is a major opportunity to create a market for carbon removals big enough to attract investors, but overly prescriptive rules risk causing fragmentation before it even begins, according to a project developer.
The EU’s Carbon Removal and Carbon Farming (CRCF) regulation is a major opportunity to create a market for carbon removals big enough to attract investors, but overly prescriptive rules risk causing fragmentation before it even begins, according to a project developer.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.