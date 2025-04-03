Coal-to-gas switching in Asia difficult to prove, Woodside CEO says
Published 06:18 on April 3, 2025 / Last updated at 06:18 on April 3, 2025 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
Woodside Energy CEO Meg O’Neill has acknowledged it is difficult to prove that its cargoes of its LNG are displacing coal-fired power plants in Asia, despite it being a key talking point to justify the company’s growth strategy for years.
