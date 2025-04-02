EMEA > Germany moves to cancel EU ETS allowances linked to 2022 coal plant closures

Germany moves to cancel EU ETS allowances linked to 2022 coal plant closures

Published 21:30 on April 2, 2025  /  Last updated at 21:30 on April 2, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

Germany's Federal Cabinet this week adopted a formal communication to the European Commission seeking the cancellation of EU ETS allowances linked to the closure of two coal-fired power plants in 2022, in a bid to ensure that the phaseout delivers genuine climate benefits.
Germany's Federal Cabinet this week adopted a formal communication to the European Commission seeking the cancellation of EU ETS allowances linked to the closure of two coal-fired power plants in 2022, in a bid to ensure that the phaseout delivers genuine climate benefits.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.