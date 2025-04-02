Germany moves to cancel EU ETS allowances linked to 2022 coal plant closures
Published 21:30 on April 2, 2025 / Last updated at 21:30 on April 2, 2025 / Mike Szabo / EMEA, EU ETS
Germany's Federal Cabinet this week adopted a formal communication to the European Commission seeking the cancellation of EU ETS allowances linked to the closure of two coal-fired power plants in 2022, in a bid to ensure that the phaseout delivers genuine climate benefits.
