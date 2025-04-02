Americas > Voluntary removals market diversifying beyond BECCS and DAC, says IEA

Voluntary removals market diversifying beyond BECCS and DAC, says IEA

Published 14:20 on April 2, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:20 on April 2, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Voluntary

The voluntary carbon dioxide removal (CDR) credit market is diversifying as corporate buyers seek high permanence, with bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) maintaining leadership but newer technologies steadily gain market share, according to an International Energy Agency report released Wednesday.
The voluntary carbon dioxide removal (CDR) credit market is diversifying as corporate buyers seek high permanence, with bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) maintaining leadership but newer technologies steadily gain market share, according to an International Energy Agency report released Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.